ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County investigators are in search of a man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

According to a report, Nicholas Sinkler (25), was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and has threatened to not only harm himself but others as well.

Sinkler is described to be 5’11” in height, weighing 190 pounds, wearing blue sweatpants and a white or grey sweatshirt.

Authorities were informed that Sinkler may be armed with a shotgun.

Anyone with knowledge of Sinkler’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 534-3550.