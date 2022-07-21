RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An alert has been issued by Richland County deputies for an endangered woman last seen in Eastover.

Deputies are looking for Kiziah Goodwin (78) who was last seen at Hickory Hill Road in Eastover, SC on July 19, around 6 p.m.

Authorities described Goodwin to be 5’5″ in height, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a teal dress, white jacket, gold shoes, and likely a headscarf.

Authorities said she drives a gray 2017 Honda Accord with a South Carolina license tag PZB860. The vehicle is said to be damaged on the front passenger side.

The public is asked to call 9-1-1 with any information.