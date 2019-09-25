Authorities seeking information regarding homicide of postal worker in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are working to identify the person responsible for killing a postal worker this week.

According to the Associated Press, 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead Monday in Williamsburg County.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Jessica Adams says Pressley was killed while she was working. It’s unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier’s vehicle when she was shot, the AP reported.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide of that letter carrier.

The Williamsburg County Coroner said an autopsy is being performed to determine Pressley’s official cause of death. A suspect or motive has not yet been announced.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement” when calling), or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.