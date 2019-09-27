Authorities to hold press conference after postal worker killed on route

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An update is expected Friday in the murder of a postal worker in Williamsburg County.

Deputies say 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead inside her mail carrier vehicle on Monday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Pressley’s sisters said she will be missed by many.

“She was a community pillar, as you call it because she was just a good person, a loving person, a loving wife,” said sister Elisha Hubbard.

“We want to know why she died on Monday on her route down the road that she grew up on, we want to know,” said sister Gloria Bateman.

The Williamsburg County Coroner says an autopsy is underway to determine exactly how Pressley died.

Friday’s news conference begins at 10:00 a.m. in Kingstree.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide of that letter carrier.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement” when calling), or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.