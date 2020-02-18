Autopsy results expected Tuesday in Faye Swetlik homicide case

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results are expected to be released Tuesday for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says a press conference will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce at 3 p.m. We will live stream that press conference on our website here.

Police found Swetlik’s body on Thursday, three days after she disappeared while playing in her front yard after school.

Investigators say a key piece of evidence found in 30-year-old Coty Taylor’s trash can lead them to the little girl’s body in a wooded area near her home.

Taylor’s body was then located at his house a short time later.

Police say both Swetlik and Taylor’s deaths are connected but have not yet revealed how they are connected.

Taylor lived near the family, but investigators say they were not close.

A memorial service for Faye is set for this Friday. It begins at seven at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

Caughman Harman Funeral Home previously announced that all funeral expenses will be covered.