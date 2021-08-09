Average gas prices have fallen over the last week throughout the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina gas prices have fallen nearly 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.65 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon today. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.