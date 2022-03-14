CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina remains unchanged.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.04 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.48 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.97 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $0.80 cents per gallon.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.”

De Haan added that for now a $4.50 per gallon average is “off the table,” but remains a future possibility as long as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

The national average price of gasoline remains unchanged, averaging $4.32 per gallon today. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.