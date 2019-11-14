Axe throwing business in the Upstate is aimed at helping veterans

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Axe Throwing is run by a veteran who’s currently overseas, but she’s hoping her business helps veterans overcome PTSD.

Roshonda Thomas comes from a family who served so she wanted a place that could help veterans like herself.

“You may not necessarily know you have PTSD. You say I can cope with it, it’s life, but when you can sit there and process the emotions it really hits you, but again you may not categorize it as PTSD or think it’s something you need help with because you say it’s not severe enough. There are more people that have had far worse experiences than me, but that just isn’t true,” Thomas said.

The goal for axe throwing isn’t to cure the symptoms of PTSD for veterans, but rather give them an outlet alongside those who have also served.

“Regardless of what happened, you come back changed. Unless you are with people who have been there done that and understand that, even if you don’t have PTSD you’ve left a piece of yourself out there so it’s really great to be with people that have been there and understand,” said Russell Marcus who’s a veteran.

Statistically, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports that since the 9/11 terrorist attacks 11 to 20 out of every 100 veterans are diagnosed with PTSD.

“Good option for stress relief and find people who’ve been there,” Marcus said.

While Thomas wants her business to help veterans, the axe throwing location is open to anyone in the community.