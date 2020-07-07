Back to school debate continues as cases rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The debate continues over whether students should or should not return to the classroom.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends schools reopen with students physically present. Some officials are considering requiring masks, socially distancing desks and staggering lunches to help with precautions.

Online education company K-12 Inc. says phone calls and internet interest has doubled.

“They want the security of knowing their child is going to be safe and they don’t want them to fall behind in their education and this program allows them to do that,” said Nate Davis, Chairman and CEO of K-12 Inc.

Charleston County School District is offering a virtual academy this year.

A recent analysis by two education associations found it could cost the average district nearly $2 million to cover new cleaning requirements, staff hires and personal protective equipment.