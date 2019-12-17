Bahraini Ambassador to visit S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bahraini Ambassador to the United States will be making a stop in the upstate on Tuesday.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashed Al Khalifa will visit the site of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 aircraft production plant in Greenville.

The world’s first F-16 Block 70 aircraft is being produced for the Royal Bahraini Air Force, according to a press release.

Lockheed Martin says that the aircraft produced at this plant are expected to be the “newest and most advanced…combining numerous capability and structural improvements.”

Distribution is slated to expand to Slovakia and Bulgaria, according to Lockheed Martin.

Although the aircraft will be sold to international buyers, many benefits will be seen locally.

The press release states that hundreds of new jobs have been created in Greenville.