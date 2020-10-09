Barricaded subject leads to officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) on Friday announced that one person was shot when officers responded to a barricaded subject on Myerlee Drive.

According to HCPD, officers and a special operations team arrived around 10:12 a.m. Friday.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



Around 10:12 a.m. Friday, #HCPD responded to Myerlee Drive for a subject barricaded inside a home.



Patrol officers and special operations team members were called to the scene.



Over the course of the incident, one person was shot. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/zRoF6Spas9 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 9, 2020

HCPD said that “over the course of the incident, one person was shot,” however “no officers were injured in this incident.”

The SC Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

