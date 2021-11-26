Battery Creek Pool in Beaufort County closing for maintenance

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning November 29, the Battery Creek Pool will shut down for repairs and resurfacing, Beaufort County’s Parks and Recreation Department announces.

The pool is expected to reopen after January 1, 2022.

During maintenance, are residents can swim at Beaufort Pool (located behind Youmans Drive behind Beaufort High School) five days a week. Amended hours of Beaufort Pool are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Both pools will return to their regular hours after Battery Creek Pool reopens.

For more information, contact Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department at (843) 255-6710.