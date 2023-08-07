BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle in Burton over the weekend.

Saturday, deputies responded to a wooded area off Ramsey Road in Burton and discovered a severely burned car approximately 50 yards into the wood line with human remains inside.

Officials say both the vehicle and the deceased person were not identifiable due to the extent of damage caused by the fire.

An autopsy is set to be performed on August 7 to determine the cause and manner of death. Efforts will be made to identify the remains through forensic examinations.

Anyone with information related to the burned vehicle or any recent suspicious activity in the Ramsey Road and Ramblin Road area of Burton is encouraged to call Sgt. J. Snider at 843-255-3421 or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.