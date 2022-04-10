BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WCBD)- Beaufort County deputies received training on life-saving bleeding control in early April.

The recent training gives deputies the tools and knowledge they need to save lives while paramedics are on the way to a scene.

via Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

“Through the course, our deputies gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively,” BCSO said.

When it comes to severe bleeding, every second counts, according to officials.

The training is part of the nationwide #StopTheBleed program, which aims to improve the care of injured patients before hospitalization.