BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Airport on Lady’s Island has launched its own website.

The website was designed by county staff to help aviators, businesses, and travelers connect with the airport.

The website includes information about “fuel prices, tie-downs, hangar rentals, facility rentals, car rentals, and other amenities.”

Pilots can also access navigation information from the Federal Aviation Administration on the website.

