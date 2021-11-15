Beaufort County Coroner to lay to rest 34 unclaimed cremains

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Coroner will entomb 34 unclaimed remains that have been stored since 1982.

According to the coroner, efforts to locate and contact families of 62 unclaimed cremains have resulted in 27 being claimed by loved ones.

With help from the Beaufort County government, the remaining 34 will be properly laid to rest on November 18.

Four of the cremains will be entombed with military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 11 a.m., and the other 30 will be entombed at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.