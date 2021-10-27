Beaufort County officials holding public meeting to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Pathway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 4th, Beaufort County will have a public meeting to discuss Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Pathway at the St. Helena Branch Library.

At the meeting, Beaufort County officials will present design proposals for an 8-foot shared-used path on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Johnathan Francis Senior Road to US-21 (Sea Island Parkway).

  Via Beaufort County
The pathway aims to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety by providing a separate facility from the roadway.

The pathway project is one of the 14 priority locations as approved in the 2018 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 6355 Johnatan Francis Senior Road.

