HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man.

Darryal Lamont Grant Jr., of Hilton Head, was found dead near the woods on Southwood Park Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

BCSO says at this time, investigators are visiting local businesses in search of any video or evidence that may help them determine what happened to Grant.

No word yet whether foul play is suspected in the case.

Anyone with information about Grant is encouraged to contact Sgt. S. Reynells at 843-255-3709.