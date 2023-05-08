BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s a county that’s recorded more than 300 overdoses in the past year, 44 of which were deadly.

“It’s it is an epidemic across the united states and Beaufort County is not alone in this,” said Anna Maria Tabernik, District 6 Beaufort County Councilwoman.

Beaufort County notched a win in its fight against the opioid epidemic. The county expects to take home nearly $1 million from a nationwide settlement with several companies – including Johnson & Johnson.

The money will be used to create programs aimed at preventing opioid overdoses and educating people on the crisis. It will also create three new jobs focused on building strategies to combat addiction.

“This money will help us treat people misusing opioids, but also outreached the community to learn more about it so that let’s say I have a son or daughter that I see some of these abuses for, I could intervene in some way or get them treatment or get them information,” Tabernik said. “So I think it’s very important across the entire united states because we’re in a kind of a dire straits.”

One of those jobs will evaluate patients with opioid abuse and fast-track a plan to get them treatment. The peer support specialist will work at Beaufort Memorial Hospital to help with screenings and referrals for patients. And lastly, a counselor will work in the Beaufort County Detention Center and work side-by-side with medical staff to spot opioid abuse among new detainees.

Also, part of the funding will go toward many prevention programs that cover extra Narcan training for first responders, schools and support groups. Narcan is an opioid-reserved nasal spray.

Beaufort County is one of the leading parties in the settlement. Tabernik said that shows the county is dedicated to the fight against opioid abuse.

“We do care about what happens in our community,” Tabernik said. “We realize this from our EMT, our hospital emergency rooms, our drug and alcohol department. It’s all come to light and we want to be proactive in our use of these funds.”

