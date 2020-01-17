Beaufort investigators trying to crack decade old cold case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – On the 10-year anniversary of the crime, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigators are looking for new leads on a cold case.

According to BCSO, Eleanor McLeod (84) was found strangled to death in her Hilton Head apartment on January 17, 2010.

McLeod was wheelchair bound, and relied on caregivers and friends to assist her with daily tasks. Because of the constant inflow of people to her apartment, she often left the door to her apartment unlocked; this proved to be a “major…stumbling block” to the investigation, as anyone had access to the apartment.

BCSO is “making cold case files available to the public in hopes that someone might come forward with information that may not have yet been uncovered.”

They are also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case.

Anyone with information on the case of Eleanor McLeod is asked to contact Major Bob Bromage at (843) 255-3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling (843) 554-1111. Tips can also be submitted online, or on the mobile app.