Beaufort PD: 5-year-old accidentally shoots self in head, in critical condition

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) says a 5-year-old has been airlifted to a Charleston hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call Sunday afternoon at the Spanish Trace Apartments. At the apartment complex , officers learned a gray SUV had left the scene with a gunshot victim inside.

A BPD officer located the SUV with its hazard lights activated and followed the vehicle to a local hospital emergency room entrance.

The officer spoke to a 23-year-old passenger of the SUV, who told police her 5-year-old son had been accidentally shot in the head.

Hospital staff assessed the child and prepared him for transport to the Medical University of Charleston (MUSC) by air ambulance.

The victim is currently in critical condition at MUSC.

BPD investigators believe the child gained access to a 9MM handgun inside the vehicle when he accidentally shot himself.

Beaufort Police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.