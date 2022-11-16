ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “This is a becoming a problem,” said Maurice Sutton, one of the founders of Stop the Violence Rock Hill.

Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.

Authorities said it happened on Monday just after midnight.

“Our victim was in the apartment; there were several juveniles in the apartment at the time. Apparently, there was something that transpired earlier with the victim enacting some discipline,” said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. “Four of the juveniles that were in the apartment were unhappy about what was done, so we found out that a plan was made, and these four juveniles were together in concert and killed the 38-year-old victim.”

Sutton says this is something he and other local leaders are trying to prevent.

“Rock Hill needs a P.A.L Center, a police athletic league, for these youth; they need to understand that violence is not the key,” he said. “A 14-year-old owning a handgun or carrying a handgun is insane. You know, at 14 years old, I was in books or in sports, and when the streetlights came on, we were inside the house.”

Police said the teens got the gun illegally.

Officers found it in a nearby wooded area.

“There’s a lot that has to be done, and that just doesn’t start now; that starts every day that when we wake up, we’ve got to teach these kids something different,” Sutton said.

The York County Solicitor’s office says there are no scheduled hearings for the suspects.