Benedict College Marching Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Participates make their way down New York’s Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Benedict College of Columbia, SC on Thursday announced that the school’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction will perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band will represent the state of South Carolina as one of nine bands marching in the parade.

It was selected out of more than 100 applicants.

Wesley Whatley, a creative producer for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, described the band as “energetic, exciting, and entertaining.” He said that the band delivers “incredible sound and spirit… at every single performance.”

Macy’s donated $10,000 to help the band get ready for and fund its trip to New York.