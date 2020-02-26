Bernie Sanders supporters in SC pleased after his debate performance

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Bernie Sanders supporters in Beaufort have one request for future debates: fewer attacks and more of a policy discussion.

At a debate watch party at the Sanders Campaign Beaufort Field Office, supporters say they feel the senator performed well against attacks from his fellow candidates.

Boos were mostly pointed at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, as well as to his ads that popped up during the commercial breaks.

Still, volunteers at the Beaufort office say there’s a point at which candidates need to back off from attack mode.

Many of them referenced the exchange between Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren that took place early on in the debate.

As for Sen. Sanders, he fielded many attacks from the other candidates on issues including his universal healthcare plan and his vote on previous gun control initiatives in the Senate.

Supporters told News 3 they’re not extremely worried because the campaign’s greatest asset lies in the diversity of their supporters.

“Our people are colorful. We are really a rainbow of people. We have a lot of people who actually support Bernie, so Bernie has really worked to reach out to everyone,” said William Smith, the Sanders Beaufort Office Field Organizer.

Many of the volunteers who attended the watch party tonight were out canvassing in the Lowcountry earlier today.

They also come from all over, with one volunteer coming from Chicago and another coming from Denmark just to canvass for the Senator.

A few of the volunteers are traveling to Charleston on Wednesday morning to participate in a rally for the campaign.