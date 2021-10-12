Best places to go camping in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – There are 47 state parks in South Carolina, however only 13 made the list for the best places to go camping in the state.

The parks on the list include places for visitors who want to:

Tent camp

RV camp

Reserve a cabin

Fish

Swim

Hike a trail

Bike a trail

The information in this article is all from the S.C. State Parks website. Click here to visit their website.

The 13 state parks are:

223 State Park Rd., Blackville, S.C. 29817

Barnwell State Park was built during the Great Depression and is now best known for its three fishing lakes. There are non-motorized boat rentals and the lakes host a large population of crappie, bream, bass and catfish. Around one of the lakes is the nature trail for any visitors wanting to experience nature one step at a time. Barnwell also has picnic shelters and a community building that can host meetings, reunions, weddings and more. For visitors wanting to stay overnight, Barnwell has cabins and campsites for tents and RVs which are both within walking distance to the park lakes.

To reserve an RV spot, use campsites 18-25. All other campsites are for tent camping. Click here to reserve.

To reserve lodging at a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (803) 284-2212.

100 State Park Rd., Cheraw, S.C. 29520

Cheraw State Park has more to offer than just camping, it has an 18-hole, championship golf course. Visitors can also swim, fish and boat in cypress wetlands that line Lake Juniper. There are biking and hiking trails at the park as well. At the park, visitors may also see the red-cockaded woodpecker who is endangered species of woodpeckers. The park also offers a community event building and two picnic shelters for visitors to enjoy nature as they enjoy their food. For anyone wanting to stay overnight, Cheraw State Park offers 9 cabins for rental and 17 campsites for RV and tents.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view the cabins, click here.

To reserve lodging at a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843)537-9656

147 Wayside Ln., Walterboro, S.C. 29488

Colleton State Park offers blackwater river waterways that lead to Givhans Ferry State Park and the Edisto River for visitors to swim, fish, kayak and canoe. The park also has a ball field and volleyball area for groups can have a friendly game. Along the waterways are hiking trails for visitors to experience a natural swamp. For bikers, the bike trail is along the park roads, not the trail. For the groups who are looking to camp together, Colleton State Park has a primitive camping area. Along with the primitive camping area, the park has 25 campsites for RVs and tent camping. For those who want to stay indoors, the state park has one camper cabin.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To reserve lodging at the cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843) 538-8206

161 Holcombe Cir., Salem, S.C. 29676

Devils Fork State Park is the only public access point for Lake Jocassee. Lake Jocassee is also known for trout fishing and its clear waters make it ideal for swimmers and scuba divers. For visitors who want to sit and watch nature, there are two picnic shelters available as well as a meeting room for groups. For hikers, there is a one-mile trail where you can spot the rare Oconee Bell during early spring. Devils Fork State Park also has villas and campsites for visitors who want to stay overnight.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To reserve lodging at one of the villas, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (864) 944-2639

3677 State Park Rd., Prosperity, S.C. 29127

Dreher Island State Park spans over three islands and provides 12 miles of Lake Murray shoreline which houses striped and large-mouth bass. There are three trails for hikers to use as well as three playgrounds for small guests. There are ten picnic tables for people to enjoy their mid-afternoon snack. For group meetings, there is community building. For people who want to experience the sunrise in the morning, there are campsites for RVs and tents and lakeside villas.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view a villa, click here.

To reserve lodging at one of the villas, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (803) 364-4152

8377 State Cabin Rd., Edisto Island, S.C. 29438

Tent camping, RV camping, reserve a cabin, fishing, swimming, hiking trails

Edisto Beach State Park is one of the four oceanfront state parks in S.C. It has hiking and biking trails that provide a tour of the park. Edisto has one environmental learning center with interactive exhibits, sea life and more. It has two oceanfront picnic shelters and four miles of ADA-accessible trails. Edisto offers two campgrounds and seven cabins to visitors who want to say overnight.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view pictures of the three-bedroom cabins, click here. To view pictures of the one-bedroom cabins, click here.

To reserve lodging at a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843) 869-2156

746 Givhans Ferry Rd., Ridgeville, S.C. 29472

Givhans Ferry State Park is at the end of the Edisto River, which is the longest, free-flowing blackwater river in North America. Visitors can canoe or kayak 23 miles on the river to Colleton State Park. There are picnic shelters for visitors to enjoy and a meeting hall for groups. For visitors who enjoy hiking, there is a one and a half looped hiking trail name River Bluff Trail. Cabins and campsites are available for visitors that want to see the night’s sky at Givhans Ferry State Park. The campsites welcome RV and tent camping.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To reserve lodging at a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843)873-0692

1591 Resort Dr., McCormick, S.C. 29835

Hickory Knob State Park and Resort is along the wooded shoreline of Strom Thurmond Reservoir. Hickory Knob has a full-service, lakeside, 18-hole, championship golf resort and remote state park all in one. The park also offers recreational opportunities like skeet shooting and archery. For visitors who want to experience the view while they eat, Hickory Knob has a buffet restaurant. Hickory Knob offers meeting facilities for groups and 70 lodge-style rooms.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To learn more about overnight accommodations, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (864) 391-2450

2555 Sea Island Pkwy., Hunting Island, S.C. 29920

Hunting Island State Park is S.C. most popular state park attracting more than a million victors per year. The park has five miles of S.C. beaches, thousands of acres of marsh and maritime forest, a saltwater lagoon and an ocean inlet. The pier located at Hunting Island is a great place to fish while there and have a stroll to the end to see the view. The lighthouse is the only one in S.C. that is publicly accessible with 167 to the top. Hunting Island also has 100 campsites, a cabin, a picnic shelter and a nature center.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view the cabin, click here.

To reserve the cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843)838-2011

19138-A Hwy 11 S., Fair Play, S.C. 29643

Lake Hartwell is 56,000 acres and is known for its fishing experiences. Visitors who come to fish often hook a striped bass, hybrid bass, largemouth, crappie, bream or catfish. For visitors that are not wanted to fish, there is a basketball court and a .75 mile nature hiking trail. For campers, that are 128 camping sites for people in RVs and tents to enjoy. For visitors who prefer to spend their overnight experience indoors, there are 2 cabins at Lake Hartwell.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view a cabin, click here.

To reserve a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (864) 972-3352

4401 South Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29575

The Myrtle Beach State Park is along the Grand Strand coastline and offers a nature trail and most of the best surfing and fishing spots in S.C. The park is also home to the Myrtle Beach pier. The campsites are along the treeline of the state park. Campers can enjoy the sand at the beach during the day and stay under the trees at night. For people who would prefer to sleep in a cabin, the park has six available to rent.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view the cabins, click here.

To reserve a cabin click here.

For any further questions, please contact (843)238-5325

251 State Park Rd., Santee, S.C. 29142

Tent camping, RV camping, reserve a cabin, fishing, swimming, hiking trails, biking trails

Santee State Park is along Lake Marion and is known to have lots of large catfish to fish for. For a day at the park, visitors can enjoy a screened-in grilling facility, biking and hiking trails pontoon boats tours and enjoy a meeting at the Village Round. For overnighters at the park, there are campsites for RVs and tents as well as cabins.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

To view the cabins, click here.

To reserve a cabin, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (803)854-2408

1277 Park Rd., Blacksburg, S.C. 29702

Tent camping, RV camping, fishing, swimming, hiking trails, biking trails

The Kings Mountain State Park has miles of forest trails that are great for hikers. For visitors who like to fish, this state park has two lakes for fishing and paddling that sit adjacent to the Kings Mountain National Military Park, one of the national park Revolutionary War sites. Groups gather to see the living history demonstration that is held at the park’s replica 1800s Piedmont farm in November. The Kings Mountain State Park also offers equestrian campsites as well as 30 miles of equestrian trails. They also have 20 plus miles of hiking trails for people who want to enjoy submerging themselves in nature. When visitors get hungry or want to rest, there are five picnic tables to take a seat at. For the visitors who would enjoy staying overnight, there are 125 campsites for them to enjoy.

To reserve a campsite for an RV or a tent, click here.

For any further questions, please contact (803)222-3209

For more information about camping at state parks, click here.