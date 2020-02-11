Beware of scammers posting as soldiers this Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Department of Consumer Affairs is reminding romantics across the state to be aware of Valentine’s Day scam.

One common online dating scam includes imposters stealing the names of real soldiers.

They then use it to try and get sympathy and money.

Officials say you should stay away from anyone who claims to be a high-status person in a foreign country.

If you use a matchmaking service, do not rush into signing a contract. Make sure you get a copy of it and beware of cancellation fees.