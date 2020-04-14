Bi-Lo parent company pays for first responders at all stores

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WCBD) – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG) is the parent company of Bi-Low, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie stores across seven Southeast states. To honor first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company previously designated a shopping hour from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays for those on the front lines. On Monday night, it went a step further, and picked up the tabs of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders who happened to be shopping during that hour.

President and CEO, Anthony Hucker, says that he was inspired by Tyler Perry’s decision to buy groceries for seniors in Georgia and Louisiana:

“We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time. As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.”