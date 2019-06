Courtesy: WSPA

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A bicycle rider is dead after a crash along the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville County, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, 77-year-old Ellis Bailey of Greer was riding on the Swamp Rabbit Trail when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Watkins Bridge Road.

The crash happened around 1:00pm.

The coroner says Bailey was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.