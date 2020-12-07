Biden names Rep. Clyburn as chairman for the inauguration swearing-in ceremony

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina shields his eyes from a television light to look at a reporter asking a question during a news conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill. Clyburn and other Democrats blamed rhetoric about defunding local police departments for the party’s surprise loss of seats in the House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: it was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.