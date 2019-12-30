Big red buoy missing from Charleston after 2017 hurricane washes up in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSAV/WCBD) – A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention.

Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close-up view and some pictures with the marker, which some described as “the size of a truck.”

A U.S. Coast Guard official says it came from South Carolina, Charleston specifically, and has been displaced since 2017.

In September of 2017 during Tropical Storm Irma, the Coast Guard buoy washed up onto Coligny Beach, eight miles from its home at the mouth of the Port Royal Sound.

The Coast Guard plans to use a crane to remove it from New Smyrna Beach Monday.

The buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how it got loose.