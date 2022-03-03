COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are set to consider a proposal to break up the state’s main health and environmental agency.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send the bill that would split up the Department of Health and Environmental Control to the Senate floor.

The bill backed by Sen. Harvey Peeler would group the state’s public health and mental health responsibilities under a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health.

The proposal would also create a new Department of Environmental Services.

State officials have said for years that the nearly 4,000-employee Department of Health and Environmental Control has grown too powerful and unwieldy.