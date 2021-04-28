Bill to let SC college athletes make money heads to governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing college athletes in South Carolina to make money or other benefits from their names and images is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The House passed the bill 103-15 on Wednesday.

Supporters say it is critical to get it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s law allowing athletes to cash in goes into effect this summer and surrounding states with teams that compete with Clemson and South Carolina are also close to passing similar proposals.

The bill allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.