Bill tweaking governor’s emergency powers heads to SC House

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, waves as he walks into the state House chamber for his State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee have passed a bill that would assure them a chance to change or end a prolonged state of emergency from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Under current law, McMaster can only issue an emergency declaration for 15 days before the General Assembly has to weigh in.

To avoid that, McMaster has issued different declarations with incremental changes every two weeks or so.

He issued the 22nd such order on Friday.

The new bill would allow the General Assembly to weigh in within 30 days.

If they don’t meet, the emergency declaration would last as long as the governor wishes.