COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space.

State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a resident on a Blue Origin flight.

“The commission also must establish eligibility criteria for participants in this lottery. Criteria must include, but not be limited to, encouraging careers in the field of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics,” the bill reads.

It would also provide for the commission’s membership and purpose, and require the commission to provide an annual report to state leaders regarding the commission’s activities.

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, is a privately funded aerospace manufacturer that provides sub-orbital spaceflight services.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Ways and Means.