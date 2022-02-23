COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several bills that would add South Carolina to a list of more than a dozen states calling for a convention to add a federal balanced budget and congressional term limit amendments are heading to the Senate floor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the proposals mostly along party lines Wednesday.

The convention is one of two ways of proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution, but hasn’t been used since the Constitution was ratified in 1787.

Opponents say the Constitution isn’t specific on how the convention process works and since it has gone unused for more than 200 years, the convention could pass amendments that overhaul the entire basis for the U.S. government.