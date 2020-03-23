BJ’s Wholesale Club announces initiatives to combat COVID-19 pandemic

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WCBD) – On Monday, BJ’s Wholesale club announced that all hourly team members will receive a $2.00/hour raise through at least april 12. Additionally, managers and “key personnel” will receive a bonus at the end of March.

To meet significant increases in demand, BJ’s is hiring for temporary and permanent positions in all locations.

Employees are now protected by an emergency paid leave policy, which BJ’s recently issued “to support team members during this unprecedented time.” The policy includes a “waived absenteeism policy,” and up to two weeks of pay for those under mandated quarantine.

For shoppers age 60 and over, BJ’s has designated a special shopping hour from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, BJ’s offers online shopping and same day delivery for those practicing social distancing.

BJ’s is also working with communities on local and national levels to mitigate hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$400,000 will be donated to local community foundations to be used as they see fit. BJ’s is also working with local food banks through the “Feeding Communities” program.

Nationally, BJ’s is working with longtime partner, Feeding America. BJ’s has provided a $100,000 donation to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund “to help assist its network of member food banks to meet the increased demand for meals.”