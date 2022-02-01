Black leaders in health, wellness to be honored through SCCMA Black History Month Celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs (SCCMA) will commemorate Black History Month by honoring Black healthcare professionals and their contributions to health and wellness.

SCCMA’s Black History Month celebration is themed as “Black Health and Wellness,” recognizing the legacy of Black leaders in medical and public healthcare, scholars, and practitioners through its annual celebration and social media campaign.

Black health leaders across the state will be highlighted by SCCMA for their dedication to progress and support the health and wellness of South Carolinians.

Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, family physician and founder of the nonprofit Closing the Gap in Health Care Inc. will serve as the celebration’s keynote speaker.

Bell’s Closing the Gap in Health Care nonprofit aims to decrease health disparities and increase health literacy among disadvantaged African Americans and under-served communities.

Award recipients include State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, primary care physician Dr. Winston McIver Jr.; Dolores B. Scott, director of Hold Out the Lifeline, and Florence businessman Tim Waters.

The program will be live-streamed via the SCCMA Facebook page on February 10 at 11 a.m.,