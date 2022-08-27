COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) warns beachgoers to watch for young Black Skimmers along South Carolina beaches.

According to SCDNR, Black Skimmers nest along the coast of South Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana in July and August, later than most seabirds.

In 2014, the species next in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Shutes Folly and Deveaux Bank Seabird Sanctuary.

Black Skimmer chicks often sit among oyster shells and sand with their head and bills on the sand to stay cool.

As chicks, the birds have tan feathers, making them difficult to spot against the sand.

Chicks live on the sand with their parents until one month old, when they take flight on their own. With age, their feathers turn black and their bottom bill grows long.

The name Black Skimmer comes from their black and orange bills used to skim the water for fish and shrimp.