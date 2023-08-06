HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police were able to arrest a person who shot and injured a person Friday afternoon and hid in the woods with a weapon thanks to a bloodhound.

Horry County Police Department’s spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the bloodhound team is often used in cases where the department is searching for a person, but Bloodhound Reba was the one that ultimately sniffed out a track that led police to the shooting suspect.

Horry County Police also made a Facebook post praising the bloodhound for leading officers to what they said was a dangerous person who was hiding in the woods with a weapon.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department / Facebook

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Buddy Lane off of Highway 707, police said. During the investigation, police asked residents to “go inside and stay inside.”

Public safety crews were seen in the area for some time traffic was impacted.

Horry County Parks and Recreation South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex, which are off of Scipio Lane, were temporarily paused and the facilities were placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue and no additional information was immediately available.