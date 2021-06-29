Katie Arrington on leave from Pentagon for allegedly leaking classified intel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina state representative Katie Arrington has been suspended from her position at the Pentagon amid a probe that she leaked classified intelligence, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Arrington served as the Chief Information Security Officer for the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, dealing with matters of cyber security.

Arrington’s attorney, Mark Zaid, confirmed that the memo said Arrington’s “security clearance for access to classified information is being suspended [as] a result of a reported Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information and subsequent removal of access by the National Security Agency.”

The suspension came down May 11.

Zaid also offered the following statement:

“The suspension of Ms. Arrington is nothing more than a routine administrative action but she is now being victimized by delays that are unfairly causing harm to national security and her reputation. We are ready now to address any DoD concerns and she deserves timely due process which is being denied.”

