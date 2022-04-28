GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – In a statement, Blue Ridge High School Principal Reena Watson said she will not be the principal at the high school next year.

Greenville County School said they appreciate Watson’s dedication to the Blue Ridge community and wish her all the best in her next steps.

Watson said, “to date, I have not officially resigned or retired from Greenville County Schools.“

Her response is to our previous story about her stepping down amid a petition requesting her removal from her position at the high school.

Greenville County School District said, “Regarding the online petition, Greenville County Schools does not make decisions regarding employment for a principal or any other employee based on unsubstantiated statements made in an online forum. “

The petition started on March 17th of this year. It states, “she continues as she has over the years to let children run rampant and more and more assaults continue to happen under her authority.”

Watson said in her statement, “never, never have students run rampant under my Principalship.”

The petition was started the same day a 14-year-old student at Blue Ridge High School was arrested. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said she hit another student in the back of the head with a chair.

Watson’s full statement is below: