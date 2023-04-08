BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Pinckney family has been Bluffton strong for four generations or more.

Now, they need all that strength to help some of their own—who lost their home and their matriarch in the tornadoes in Tennessee.

“David said to me. Do you hear the train? and I said yes.”

That’s how Gay Pinckney remembers the moments after realizing a tornado was coming right at their home.

“It was lifting me out of bed so he grabbed me and held me down. Pretty much said that I am not going to let you go. And I kept calling his name.”

The walls crumbled around them. The roof was torn off entirely.

“Everything just went silent for a minute and then he looked up and you could see the moon and stars actually. And then he said you don’t have a roof on your house.”

In the pictures below is what’s left of that home in Adamsville, Tennessee.

She and her husband, David, rode out the storm watching the roof and walls getting pulled off their house as they held onto one another.

But as bad as the damage was, it’s nothing compared to losing David’s Ma—her mother-in-law and her kid’s nana, Billie Pinckney. She was just one house over when the winds tore through the area.

“When he got to the top of the hill where the house actually was, there was no house,” said Gay.

“One of the neighbors put me in a truck and they went down and started going through debris and David found her.”

“She was our rock. everybody made a point to see her no matter what,” said Jordan Burnette, Billie’s granddaughter. “And if something happened, someone got engaged, someone is having a baby. Other than our parents she was our next phone call.”

The Pinckneys say, despite the loss, they still feel blessed.

While just about everything was gone, they did salvage three important things—David’s father’s class ring, a Bluffton Bobcats jacket from when they helped coach the team and the American flag that adorned Billie’s husband’s casket after he died.

The Pinckneys lost everything else in the tornado. If you would like to give them a gift card to Lowe’s of Walmart you can drop them off at The Georgia Eye Institute at 4 Okatie Center Blvd South #102 in Bluffton.

Or If you would like to help the Pinckney family – a GoFundMe has also been set up in their name.