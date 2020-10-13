Bluffton makes history with their first female police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – History has been made in Bluffton this week.

Stephenie Price is the first female police chief with the Bluffton Police Department and she took over officially Monday.

After serving as the assistant police chief in Savannah, Price says that she does not take the honor lightly.

“People make comments that come up to me like oh my gosh I see you and now I can see myself in law enforcement or oh my gosh I see you and now I can see myself being an executive, that really means something to me,” said Price. “If I can set a good example to those be it male, female, or any gender within, I am more than glad to do so.”

Price says her first goal is getting to know her officers and the citizens she now serves.