BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.

Investigators were able to identify the person responsible for selling fentanyl as Rocky Diablo Gadson, 41, who lives at the home. Deputies made several controlled purchases between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023 as part of the investigation. Investigators also learned Gadson was selling the drug from the home where multiple children reside.

Investigators obtained seven total warrants for Gadson’s arrest. Three warrants were issued for the sale and distribution of schedule II narcotics, three for the sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a school, and one for unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Rocky Gadson on Friday, Jan. 20, where he was taken into custody on the outstanding arrest warrants.

Following the stop, investigators executed a search warrant at Gadson’s home.

Beaufort County deputies say additional charges may be added after the investigation is completed.

Gadson is incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.