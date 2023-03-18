BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a Bluffton man on drug trafficking charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at Mayfair Drive in Bluffton.

Officers arrested Lawrence Edwin Ferrell, 38, on charges of trafficking marijuana and MDMA (Ecstasy). He was also charged with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In total, investigators seized about 15 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of MDMA, and four firearms.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip involving illegal drug activity may do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111 or by calling their Drug Activity Anonymous Tip Line at 843-255-3719.