Bluffton PD investigates probable shooting in church parking lot

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a murder that occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of Lord Lutheran Church on Buckwalter Parkway.

According to (BPD), there was one victim, an adult male, who appeared to die from gunshot wounds.

BPD is searching for two suspects who fled on foot. They are not believed to be a threat to the public.

BPD is asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate. There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD Tip Line (843) 706-4560 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111