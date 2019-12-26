Bluffton PD releases new details about Monday’s shooting in church parking lot

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) has released an update regarding a shooting that took place in a church parking lot on Monday, December 21.

BPD investigators identified the victim as Trey Blackshear, 18, of Hilton Head. Blackshear appeared to die of gunshot wounds, but an autopsy to confirm the cause of death is scheduled for Thursday.

The suspects are described as “two African American males in their late teens/early 20’s wearing dark colored hooded shirts and jeans” according to BPD.

Surveillance video from after the shooting shows the suspects running across the street and getting into a light colored 4-door sedan.

The suspects drove away in an “unknown direction”, according to the press release.

BPD asks anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen the suspects between 2:00-2:30 p.m. on Monday to call the Bluffton police department at 843-706-4550 or the Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560.