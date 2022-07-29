BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-agency recruiting event is set to happen in August for those looking for work in law enforcement.

The recruiting event will include the following Beaufort area agencies:

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort Police Department

Port Royal Police Department

Yemassee Police Department

Bluffton Police Department

Candidates will be able to speak with participating agencies and complete a physical agility course along with a written test. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID and wear athletic attire for the physical agility course.

The event is scheduled for August 13 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Bluffton Police Department at 101 Progressive Street.

Candidates can register for the event here.