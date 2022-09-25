BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks.

Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history.

A St. Helena Island native and Bluffton High School graduate, Mayers, who is also an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, was joined by her two daughters at the ceremony.

Many fellow officers and town leaders were also there to celebrate.

Mayers said it’s an honor she does not take lightly.

“I have been waiting so long for this it’s one of those things that I am so appreciative of that and it all came to a head it all felt complete,” said Mayers. “I always strive and push that narrative of everyone knowing if you want something you work hard for it. You have to stay true to who you are and your mission and your goal.”

“Being the first to hold this title speaks volumes to the direction this Town is going in,” says Bridgette Frazier, Bluffton Town Councilperson. “And gives so much inspiration to young girls who are inspiring to do the same.”

“Stay focused, stay on task, don’t ever give up,” is Mayers advice to her daughters and the next generation. “Don’t talk yourself out of it, talk yourself into it.”

Mayers was the head of the school resource officer program at Bluffton schools, but will now transition back to a supervisory role in the patrol division.