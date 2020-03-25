BMW plant in Greer to close March 29 – April 12

South Carolina News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – BMW Manufacturing announced Wednesday it will be closing for two weeks, beginning March 29.

The company said shelter-in-place orders in other states due to COVID-19 have disrupted their supply chain.

Their full statement is below:

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a very dynamic situation. We’ve had to adjust our plans accordingly. Shelter-in-place orders in individual states have disrupted the supply chain sooner than anticipated. Consequently, BMW Plant Spartanburg will close for a two-week period beginning Sunday, March 29, through Sunday, April 12. We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our plans as circumstances dictate.    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES